Clay's Midday Forecast - More sunny and mild weather on tap

Another sunny and mild afternoon with light winds and dry weather.

Yesterday we reached 55 degrees shortly after lunch time and it seems like we'll make another run at the lower to mid 50s again today. Lots of sunshine and a WNW wind will help us keep the mild trend going.

We should be able to get another afternoon in the 50s Thursday before north winds kick in and start to cool us off by the evening. North winds could gust to near 30 mph by Thursday evening and overnight as cold air moves in.

The colder air Friday means highs in the upper 30s, roughly where we should warm to this time of year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely along with the colder air as well.

We'll rebound back into the 50s for the weekend though. A very nice jump in temps into the lower and mid 50s is expected for both days of the weekend.