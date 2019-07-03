Clay's Midday Forecast - More heat, humidity, and isolated storms

Back into the 90s for another hot and humid afternoon.

We're stuck in a rinse and repeat pattern right now with a stalled frontal boundary that will fire up showers and storms each day to finish the week.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s and with the humidity factored in it will feel hotter. That also means plenty of energy for thunderstorms. So much like Tuesday, we could see a few storms that produce some hail and gusty winds again today. These storms will also produce some very heavy rain at times.

The 4th of July will be no exception. Highs near 90, lots of humidity, and a few storms will be possible.

Have a great day!