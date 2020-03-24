Clay's Midday Forecast - More clouds today, a little warmer

Another mostly cloudy day, but we may see the sun sneak through at times later this afternoon.

We started the day with less fog for most locations, but we still have the low clouds. So the thinking is that we will be able to warm a little more by afternoon since we don't have to burn off the fog first. Highs are expected to warm into the 50s today.

Wednesday appears to be the best day of the week even though there is a 20% chance of an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Aside from that we'll climb into the upper 60s to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit breezy as well but it is a southwest wind to help warm us.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and a few spotty shower in the area. We'll try to warm a bit more Friday and Saturday but lower 50s are likely the best we can do. Friday into Saturday morning is our best chance of the heaviest rain as well.