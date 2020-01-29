Clay's Midday Forecast - More clouds and chilly weather this afternoon

Wednesday brings another day of clouds and chilly conditions.

Clouds will stick with us for the rest of the day and into the afternoon. This won't allow temperatures to warm up much more than they have. We're expecting highs only around 32. A few lucky spots may see a couple of peeks of sunshine through the clouds, but it shouldn't last very long.

Clouds hang tight tonight into Thursday as well. There is a 30% chance of a light wintry mix starting Thursday afternoon. Any precipitation will be spotty and fairly light. I expect few, if any, impacts from that as the chances last into evening and overnight hours. Highs Thursday will try to warm a bit more to near 34 degrees in the afternoon.

There may be a little bit more lingering light snow to start the day Friday but again the impacts should be minimal. Hopefully the clouds will break just enough Friday afternoon to give us a little sunshine to round out the week. Highs will be in the mid 30s again.

Warmth and sunshine moves in this weekend still. Highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday!