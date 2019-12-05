Clay's Midday Forecast - Last day of 50s before cold front Friday

We have one more day of mild temperatures and some sunshine.

We will see more clouds move in as the afternoon goes on, but it looks like we'll make another run into the mid 50s.

A cold front is set to swing through this afternoon and evening, but the cold air will lag just a little bit behind it. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight and only warm into the mid to upper 30s Friday. Looks a bit breezy as this front moves through as well. So watch out for some cold wind chills in the morning.

We will quickly rebound back into the 50s over the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Again, a bit windy on Saturday.

We continue to watch an arctic front to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. This will cause our temperatures to drop all day. A high of around 30 degrees will give way to low 20s and 10s by the afternoon and evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay cold with lows in the single digits and 10s and highs in the 10s and 20s.