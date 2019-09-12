Clay's Midday Forecast - Isolated showers through mid-afternoon

A cold front will bring in some cooler and drier air tonight, but a few showers will stay possible through this afternoon.

The front is currently just to the west of us across Central Nebraska as of midday. It should be light, but models continue to show the chance of some spotty showers as the front swings through between 3:00pm - 4:00pm. So don't be surprised by a few rain drops on your early evening commute.

The majority of rain and storms will fire up across Western and Central Iowa and push east. So some heavier rain may be possible for a few of our counties for a short time.

Friday morning will start much cooler and nicer. Lows will fall into the 50s tonight and highs only in the lower 80s.

Have a great day!