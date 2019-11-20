Clay's Midday Forecast - Increasing clouds with rain tonight

Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon but highs will still likely warm into the 60s.

We'll also start to watch the wind crank back up heading into the afternoon and evening.

There is a rain chance as early as 4pm today but I expect most of the rain to hold off until well after 6pm. Rain chances will gradually increase all evening and stay rather high overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are likely to move through as well. The rain will be out of the area no later than 6am Thursday morning. While up to 1" of rain is possible, most areas will stay well shy of that mark.

Behind this system, a cold and windy day is in store Thursday. Temps will likely hover in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees most of the day. Northwest winds likely gust to near 40 mph, especially during the morning hours.

Temperatures will get a chance to moderate this weekend, eventually getting close to 50 degrees once again.