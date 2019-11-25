Clay's Midday Forecast - Increasing clouds today; Watching winter storm Tuesday

Today will be the last nice day of the next several days. We're watching multiple chances for rain and snow this week.

Highs will warm into the 50s once again this afternoon, and we'll see an uptick in cloud cover. So we'll call it going from mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the end of the day. There was a small band of light rain forming to the north of the Metro, but that has diminished and I think the rest of the day should be rain-free.

We have two First Alert Days this week: Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday will start as rain for the Metro and areas south, but snow will be more likely for areas north. Timing will be earlier north of the Metro. It's important to note there will be a wide range of snowfall totals. The higher totals will be north of the Metro. Even the Metro could see a large swing in totals. A range from anywhere between 1-4" are likely for the Metro area. Lighter amounts to the south.

We're also watching snow chances for Thursday. We'll continue to monitor that and release more info as we get closer.

Have a great day!