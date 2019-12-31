Clay's Midday Forecast - Improving skies and chilly temps to ring in 2020

Clouds have moved back into the Metro, but we'll hopefully see a bit more sunshine before the day is over.

Highs will creep into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon. So it won't be quite as cold as yesterday. Of course all eyes are on the evening and late night forecast to ring in 2020.

As your are ringing in the New Year tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a temperature very close to 30 degrees around midnight. Winds will be very light and it should be a pretty enjoyable night.

The first day of 2020 is expected to be quite a mild one with highs in the upper 40s. That's thanks in part to a southwest wind that will gust to near 20 mph. Enjoy what looks to be a great day.

Our next chance of precipitation enters the area Thursday afternoon with a 40% chance of some light rain. That will start to change to a mix and some spotty light snow overnight but it should exit pretty quickly Friday morning. Overall any rain and snow is expected to be very light with minimal impacts but I'll keep an eye on it to see how the forecast trends.