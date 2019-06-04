Clay's Midday Forecast - Hot, humid, and isolated storms this afternoon

Sunshine will return to the Metro for the afternoon, but we can't completely rule out a storm or two as well.

After all, it is June. So the hot temperatures combined with the humidity will give us the ingredients we need for a few pop up storms later today. We're not expecting much (20%), but any storm that does fire up could be strong to severe.

The main weather story for today will actually be the heat. We'll very likely warm up into the mid to upper 80s with lots of humidity. So heat index values will make it feel hotter.

Dry for Wednesday with more heat, and then we'll get back to more of a spotty storm type set up like we've been in.

Have a great day!