Clay's Midday Forecast - Hot and humid for much of this week

It's all about the heat and humidity through mid-week where we'll see some rain chances.

Not much to report about the weather for the next two days. We'll pretty much stay at status quo. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

We're watching Wednesday for some rain and storms to move in in the morning and a few more storms in the overnight hours into Thursday. The clouds and storms will give us a little bit of a break from the 90s. We'll see temperatures in the 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front looks to swing through by the end of the week making for a fantastic weekend! There may be some lingering showers Saturday morning, but once that moves out look for highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s.

