Clay's Midday Forecast - Highs near 100 this afternoon

Today may very well be the hottest day of the week with dangerous heat expected this afternoon.

Today and Saturday are both First Alert Days for the heat and humidity. Highs are expected in the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon and heat indices will likely top 110. This can lead to heat related injuries very quickly.

It's important to stay well hydrated, and find some air conditioning to stay cool. Mother Nature will help us all out come Sunday.

A cold front will actually be moving through late Saturday evening. We may see some strong storm from this front. The bigger benefit will be some much cooler temperatures. Sunday may end up being quite rainy, but at least highs may stick in the 70s or lower 80s.

We'll actually trend cooler than average heading into next week.

Have a great weekend!