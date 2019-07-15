Clay's Midday Forecast - Heat cranks up this week

Lots of sunshine, humidity, and heat for Monday afternoon.

Highs will approach the lower 90s again today, and the humidity is up a bit from over the weekend. You'll hear us saying this a lot over the coming days.

Some rain chances may swing in early Tuesday morning, and then again in the late evening hours. Some of those could linger into early Wednesday. That will be about it on rain chances for the extended forecast.

The real concern this week and upcoming weekend is the heat. Forecast models continue to show a bit of a spread in temperatures, but confidence is growing that a few 100 degree days are possible towards the latter half of this week. With that, heat index values may top 110 in some locations.

So needless to say we urge people to take the heat seriously. Drink lots of water, take lots of breaks, and make sure to stay cool.

Have a great day!