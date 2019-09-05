Clay's Midday Forecast - Heat and humidity return to the area

Summer heat and humidity are back for this afternoon.

What a difference a day makes, right? We'll be some 10-15 degrees warmer this afternoon than yesterday and much more humidity also. Both of these in combination with a cold front sinking south this afternoon may produce a few showers here and there.

The midday radar did show some light showers around Norfolk moving generally southeast. So it's possible that some of these will keep up through the metro and southward later today.

Friday looks much nicer once again. We'll start in the 60s and only warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon. We're still watching some rain chances for the weekend. We're looking at primarily Saturday evening into the overnight hours. Those may linger into Sunday morning.

Have a great day!