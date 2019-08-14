Clay's Midday Forecast - Gorgeous weather for Wednesday afternoon

Mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and cooler air all combine to make a beautiful day across Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Our much anticipated cool down is here, and it is absolutely gorgeous outside so far. Humidity levels have lowered into the "comfortable" category and temperatures, as of midday, are in the 60s and low 70s. Models show mostly sunny skies holding during the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

It'll be another cool night, but changes will also be underway. A storm complex is forecast to develop across South Dakota and Northwest Nebraska tonight and then move in our direction by morning. Some of these storms could bring some heavy rain to us between 8:00am and noon. After that, we'll see a break from the rain, but may see some redevelopment south of I-80 during the late afternoon.

There will be more rain chances for the end of the week and over the weekend, but they will primarily come in during the overnight hours and early morning hours. Highs will start to creep back into the upper 80s by next week.

Have a great day!