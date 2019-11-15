Clay's Midday Forecast - Gorgeous fall weather on tap Friday

A gorgeous fall day is on tap with warmer air and lots of sunshine.

The headline pretty much says it all for today. The only things we'll need to watch it out for is some gusty south winds. We'll see some gusts up around 20-30 mph at times today. Otherwise, soak up the sunshine and highs in the 50s this afternoon.

We'll likely stay above freezing tonight heading into another mild Saturday. Clouds will increase quite a bit Saturday limiting our sunshine by the afternoon. South winds will likely be a little stronger gusting to near 35 mph at times. We'll still reach the mid 50s but the limited sunshine and south breeze likely makes it feel cooler. It will be a couple degrees warmer and still windy in Lincoln during the game.

There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower overnight Saturday night as a weak front passes but those should be long gone by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will be a little cooler in the upper 40s behind that front.

Have a great weekend!