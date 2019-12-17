Clay's Midday Forecast - Freezing fog is gone, some sunshine this afternoon

Freezing fog has moved out with mostly sunny skies expected for the rest of the day.

Models didn't do a good job with picking up on some clouds that are moving in at the time of this update, but here they are! So I've tweaked the forecast to add a brief window of partly cloudy conditions leading back to mostly sunny during the afternoon.

I'm curious to see what these clouds will do to our warming trend today. We were initially thinking about upper 30s for highs. Some areas may still get there, but new model data coming in suggest we may stay just a touch cooler around the eastern side of the Metro and western Iowa. So I'm watching these clouds and temperatures trends closely for additional tweaking.

More sunshine will be with us Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s once again. Highs in the 40s are likely Thursday & Friday and will likely finish off most of the snow. A few more clouds and a south breeze will be in place Thursday but it will still be a mild day.

Highs near 50 are in store this weekend and to start next week leading up to Christmas.