Clay's Midday Forecast - Fog slowly clears for the afternoon

Fog has been slow to clear so far today, but we're still hopeful for some afternoon sunshine.

Luckily temperatures are above freezing today. So the only real impact the fog is having on the area, as of midday, is it's keeping our temperatures from warming. So we have lowered the highs for areas still in the fog to the upper 50s. Locations where the fog hasn't been as much of a problem are still on track for 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight leading to a small chance of spotty showers early Thursday morning. They'll be rather insignificant. Then the clouds will clear and the wind will kick in. Strong northwest gusts to near 40 mph will likely elevate the fire danger in some areas again. Highs will likely be in the mid 50s.

Friday looks to be a pretty average spring day with highs near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase Friday afternoon into the evening leading to our next chance of rain very late Friday changing to some snow heading towards Saturday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Day due to that early morning snow accumulation that could stick to roads before melting off through the day.

