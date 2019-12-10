Clay's Midday Forecast - Flurries ending with a sunny and cold afternoon

Flurries should end as we head into the early part of the afternoon with more sunshine.

Regardless of that added sunshine it will stay cold today. We've likely already seen our high temperature and we'll stay steady around the 20 degree mark for the rest of the day and even fall a little bit through the afternoon.

Lows tonight will likely fall into the lower teens before midnight tonight then temps should slowly climb a bit towards Wednesday morning. Overall Wednesday is expected to be a warmer with highs in the lower 30s by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a little light mix Thursday morning but that will lead in some warmer air for the rest of the day. Highs will make it into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. That's before our next chance of rain to snow that has the potential to accumulate Friday night. Stay up to date on the latest as we approach the end of the week.