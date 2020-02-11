Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Days for Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday made First Alert Days for a big dive in temperatures and dangerous wind chill temperatures.

Smooth sailing weather is expected today and for even much of the day Wednesday. We'll reach for the 40s again this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will increase tonight into Wednesday morning before our weather changes later in the day. We'll still be able to warm into the 40s and get some melting done before a strong cold front barrels in. That is likely to happen between 4-6pm in the afternoon. You will know when that happens as northwest winds will gust to 45 - 50 mph as it goes through. Temperatures are set to fall very fast as well.

Temperatures will keep falling and likely end up just below zero in many spots by Thursday morning. Wind chills -15 to -25 are likely by Thursday morning as well. Thankfully the wind will gradually decrease all day Thursday but we'll only be able to warm into the mid teens by the afternoon with sunny skies.

From Friday into the weekend, a nice warming trend is expected. Highs near 50 are likely both Saturday and Sunday!