Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day remains in effect this afternoon

A First Alert Day remains in effect for heat and humidity and then severe storm chances overnight.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9:00pm this evening for a large portion of the viewing area. The heat index will range from 100-110. Some locations are already near 100 as of midday. Highs are expected to top out in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon.

While we can't completely rule out a stray storm or two this afternoon, the best chances for rain and storms will be overnight. It's likely you won't hear anything until midnight or later in fact. However, models continue to show a large area of rain and storms developing over Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa and they will pose a threat for severe weather. The primary threats will be hail and wind, but we'll always be looking for rotation within those storms.

Heavy rain will also be a concern. Some of this could linger into the Wednesday morning commute which will of course make for a very inconvenient drive into work. We're hoping these storms will mostly be out of our area by around noon.

Stay safe in the heat today, and weather aware tonight.