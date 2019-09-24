Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day for this evening

First Alert Day in effect through this evening for the chance of strong to severe storms.

We're still watching for a chance of storms developing late this afternoon and into the evening. These storms will primarily sweep from northwest to southeast between the hours of 5pm and midnight. The highest chance of severe weather will be across Western Iowa, but the Omaha metro, for now, is still on the very western edge of the Enhanced Risk as well.

The highest threat will be for some large hail. The secondary threats will be some damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado. Again, this highest chance of a tornado looks to be across Western and Central Iowa.

Once these storms move through, we will see a few days of nicer and cooler weather. Rain chances return on Friday and linger through the weekend.

Have a great day!