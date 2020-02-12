Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day continues through Thursday morning

A First Alert Day is still in effect for this afternoon through Thursday morning for an extreme drop in temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

The only change to the forecast from earlier this morning is lower the daytime high due to more clouds keeping us colder. The timing and details of the strong cold front is still on track.

Strong north winds will gust to 45 mph once that front rolls through dragging in some rapidly cooling air. We'll fall from the mid 40s at 3pm to the mid teens by 7pm. Wind chills will drop below zero pretty quickly after that and stay there into Thursday morning. There is a Wind Chill Advisory in place through Thursday morning as those wind chills could dip as cold as -25 degrees. Air temps dip into the single digits below zero by Thursday morning as well. Luckily the wind will decrease during the day Thursday as we struggle to warm a bit.

There is a little light precipitation possible along that front from 3-5pm as well. It would be a little light rain to snow then possibly a few more light snow showers through 8pm in the area. Overall, less than a half inch of snow is possible but it could lead to slick roads as the temps fall.

30s return to the forecast Friday and warmer highs in the 40s to near 50 are likely over the weekend!