Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day continues for snow into the afternoon

A First Alert Day remains in effect for snow continuing into the afternoon.

Snow showers will begin to let up in the mid-afternoon hours, but some spots may see around 1-2" fall before it does. So midday travel will be tough at times. Temperatures may not come much above freezing if at all today.

Thursday starts very cold with lows falling into the low 20s and upper 10s. At least Halloween will be snow free and we'll see some sunshine during the day. The problem is it will stay chilly with highs only in the low 40s. Trick or treat time frame will feature temperatures back in the 30s.

Looking much nicer following today's snow. We'll see more sunshine and high's will slowly crawl back into the 40s and even 50s by the end of the weekend.

Have a great day!