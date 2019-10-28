Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day continues for light snow this evening

A First Alert Day remains in effect through this evening for light snow and cold temperatures.

Not much has changed with the forecast from early this morning. We're still thinking light snow showers start to develop around 5 or 6pm and should wrap up by Midnight at the latest. Accumulations should stay below 1" for most spots with a very isolated amount to an inch or so closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 before the snow starts. If temperatures warm a bit more there may be a rain/snow mix to start.

We're watching for another chance of snow on Wednesday. As a result, we have issued a First Alert Day to cover this system. This one may bring slightly higher totals with some spots south of I-80 maybe measuring up to 2". Most areas will see less than that. The cut off will be sharp and for now, we'll use I-80 as the general cut off point. We'll fine tune this forecast over the coming day.

Bundle up and have a great day!