Clay's Midday Forecast - First Alert Day continues as rain and snow move in

Some light wintry mix has been reported around the metro area this morning, but we're still expecting a transition to all rain before back to snow this evening.

Areas that start as rain will likely stay as rain right through the afternoon until the sun sets. This includes the metro and areas east and south into Iowa and far southeastern Nebraska. To the northwest of the metro, it will start as snow around Norfolk, Columbus, Tekamah and all points in between and stay as snow for the during of the event. That is where the heaviest snow totals will be from this storm.

Rain will transition to snow from west to east this evening after sunset. That is then the metro is expected to get the majority of the 1-3" of accumulation in the forecast. As that falls, northwest winds will gust to near 50 mph at times overnight tonight creating blowing snow and very low visibility at times in the metro and much of the surrounding area.

I would expect some travel issues to still be present Wednesday morning due to blowing snow and windy conditions but the falling snow will be done' Slick road should improve during the day as the wind die down and road crews keep working.

Thanksgiving Thursday is still a First Alert Day as well but the impacts from that system appear to be much less. Snow amounts should be much lighter and the wind will be less of an issue. Snow showers after 9am will linger into the afternoon and gradually change to light rain later in the afternoon. We'll continue to track this system as it moves in and could impact your travel plans.