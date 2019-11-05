Clay's Midday Forecast - Few showers stick around this afternoon

Some light rain showers will keep our temperatures chilly this afternoon.

I've made just a few tweaks to the forecast for the rest of the day. The biggest one will be trimming 2 degrees off the high. So i bumped us down from 47 to 45 given the fact that Omaha is running about 3 degrees behind most model data so far.

It seems as though as fast moving system that looked like it may mostly blow by to the north has moved in a little further south than models depicted as well. So for that reason, I'm keeping some light rain in the forecast through late afternoon. Another reason that our highs will stay a little cooler. We may see a tad bit of sunshine shortly before sunset if we're lucky.

We're tracking a cold front that looks to move in around midday or shortly after lunchtime for tomorrow. So our high will be similar to today's and then temperatures will fall in the afternoon. We may see some flurries or light snow overnight tomorrow night.

Thursday just looks cold. Starting in the lower 20s and only warming to the mid to upper 30s.

Bundle up and have a great day!