Clay's Midday Forecast - Few showers possible this afternoon

Some afternoon clouds and showers possible to close out the work week.

The clouds will spread in over much of the area, so we'll call it partly cloudy. Most of the showers should stay south of the metro with just a small chance of an isolated shower along the I-80 corridor.

We're still looking at a chance for some storms for Saturday. The latest thinking is that most of them, once again, will stay south of the metro. However, we'll leave a 30%-40% in even for Omaha to play it safe for now.

Sunday morning looks like the best chance of rain before some clearing in the afternoon. We should see some cooler weather move in as well.

Have a great weekend!