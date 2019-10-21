Clay's Midday Forecast - Few showers and windy this afternoon

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the whole area until noon Tuesday.

We will, once again, see another very windy day. We're expecting winds to gust up to 45-50 mph at times. Otherwise, be looking for a few showers today as some rain has developed north of us and is moving south. It doesn't look like a wash out but more on the isolated to scattered end. Highs will likely stay in the lower to mid 50s.

We'll see a few up's and down's in temperatures this week, but nothing too wild. The warmest day is Wednesday with some low 60s and the coldest day looks to be Thursday with highs in the 40s.

