Clay's Midday Forecast - Dangerous heat expected this week

Very humid and hot afternoon in store this afternoon.

The morning rain and storms have left a lot of humidity behind. I'm sure you've felt it by now. That may keep us down on temperatures a little bit this afternoon, but we're still looking for upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will likely get to near 100 in a few spots later today.

First Alert Days have been issued starting Wednesday and holding through Saturday for the heat that's on the way. Some models have cooled by a degree or so over the last 24 hours while others have warmed even more. So holding the current forecast seems like the best idea at the moment.

We're expecting highs to range from 95-100 degrees over the next several days. Add the humidity and it will feel like 100-110 degrees. That's why we'll likely see Excessive Heat Watches be upgraded to Warnings this afternoon.

We urge people to take the heat seriously. Drink lots of water, take lots of breaks, and make sure to stay cool.

