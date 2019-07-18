Clay's Midday Forecast - Dangerous heat again today

Spotty storms move out while the heat and humidity crank up.

First Alert Days continue today and hold through Saturday for the heat that's here to stay. Models have stayed about the same from yesterday. So no change in the forecast.

We're expecting highs to range from 95-100 degrees over the next several days. Add the humidity and it will feel like 100-110 degrees. That's why we'll likely see Excessive Heat Watches be upgraded to Warnings this afternoon.

We urge people to take the heat seriously. Drink lots of water, take lots of breaks, and make sure to stay cool.

Have a great day!