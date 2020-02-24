Clay's Midday Forecast - Cooler but still nice for Monday

Another rather quiet day shaping up for most of us with some pockets of sunshine mixing in with the clouds.

We won't quite be as warm as over the weekend by this afternoon, but it will still be a nice day. We're looking at highs in the upper 40s for areas that see a bit more sunshine, and a little cooler for areas that deal with more clouds.

Clouds will fill in more and more tonight leading into what will likely be some snow showers during the day Tuesday. There is a 40% chance of on and off snow showers during the entire day Tuesday. Snow rates are likely to be rather slow and the snow showers will be sporadic. That will make it tough for it to accumulate in much of the area. There could be some isolated spots that go above one inch to the south and southwest of the metro but most of us will see less than one inch of snow. High temps near 32 will lead to some melting as well. North winds are likely to gust to 35 mph later in the day Tuesday as well.

Behind that round of snow will be another round of midweek cold air with highs in the 30s through at least Thursday, possibly Friday. Warmth is expected to return for the weekend though!