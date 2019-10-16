Clay's Midday Forecast - Cooler but not as windy this afternoon

We'll stay a bit cooler today, but the winds won't be as bad.

As mentioned above, some cooler air is in place and this will likely keep us in the lower to mid 50s. We'll have to watch the clouds carefully this afternoon. They will make or break the whole temperature forecast today. Most model guidance is showing them clearing around noon. I'm a little hesitant on that given satellite trends. So even if they move out later, we should still reach the 50s. If they hold for most of the day then our temperatures will certainly be cooler. Something to watch.

Regardless of clouds tomorrow looks warmer and that same trend will take us into the weekend. We're looking at mid 70s for Friday with maybe some upper 70s possible. Saturday looks nice as well with highs near 70 again.

Have a great day!