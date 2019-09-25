Clay's Midday Forecast - Cooler and mostly drier today

A cold front that fired up severe storms Tuesday has also brought cooler weather today.

I'm sure you've noticed it by now, but in the chance you haven't, temperatures are much cooler today than yesterday. We'll see a nice warm up into the upper 70s by afternoon. Although, temperatures may be a bit cooler north of the metro due to a layer of clouds draped overhead.

The cut off for these clouds is basically right at or just north of the I-80 corridor. So it's much more sunny south of the interstate. We'll call it varying cloud cover over the metro, and mostly cloudy to the north. This could keep highs in the lower 70s in our northern counties.

Thursday looks very nice! Highs in the mid 70s after starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We should see lots of sunshine as well.

Have a great day!