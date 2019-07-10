Clay's Midday Forecast - Cooler and drier for Wednesday afternoon

A break from the hot and humid weather is on tap this afternoon.

Some slightly drier and cooler air is working in from the north today, and that will make it feel much more comfortable than as of late. Highs will stick in the 80s this afternoon, and we'll have breezy winds as well.

The nice weather doesn't stick around long though. It will still be mostly sunny, but the heat and humidity make a quick come back.

Enjoy the cool mornings over the next few days because the afternoons will feel very summer-like by Friday and the weekend.

Have a great day!