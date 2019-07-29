Clay's Midday Forecast - Cooler and drier air for Monday

A cool front has moved through bringing in some cooler and drier air for Monday.

Temperatures should warm into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon but humidity will continue to drop. So the air will have a nice feel to it. Plus we'll see a breeze from the NW for the rest of the day.

A system will move in overnight and into Tuesday morning which will likely bring us some chances for showers and storms early. It looks like we'll catch a break during the day, but skies may remain mostly to partly cloudy. Then we could see more pop up showers and storms in the evening and night hours once again.

We'll actually stay in a cooler pattern for most of this week. This will be due to some spotty rain chances each day, and additional cloud cover.

Highs will range from the 70s and 80s during the day to some 50s and 60s in the mornings.

Have a great day!