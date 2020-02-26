Clay's Midday Forecast - Cool and sunny for Wednesday

A cool day, but with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Highs are expected to climb to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon. Winds should not be as gusty today as well.

Warmer days are in our future starting Thursday. We'll be able to jump into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon along with a 20% chance of a few showers or snow showers moving through. Anything that falls will melt and not cause an issue on the roads. Mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise.

Friday starts what is likely to be another great weekend. Highs will make a run 50 degrees Friday. Lower 60s are likely Saturday followed by upper 50s Sunday. It will dry all weekend as well.

