Clay's Midday Forecast - Cloudy and cold for the rest of the day

The remaining flurries will fade away this afternoon, but clouds and the wind stick around.

Highs won't warm much this afternoon. In fact, some models actually cool us down a bit before returning us to the mid to upper 20s. The wind will start to calm down a little bit by late afternoon or early evening, but make sure to stay bundled up to protect yourself from the wind chills in the 10s.

The clouds will be rather stubborn tonight but the wind will back off as we sleep. Lows will drop into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning but we should be able to warm a bit more by the afternoon. With some afternoon sunshine 2019 will round out with highs in the 30s.

Highs in the 40s along with some sunshine are likely for that first day of 2020!