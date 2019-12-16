Clay's Midday Forecast - Cloudy and cold for Monday afternoon

We're expecting temperatures to only warm a little bit more this afternoon while clouds hang around.

Clouds are expected to be the norm for the entire day which will limit our warming. After starting near 20 degrees, we'll only warm into the upper 20s by the afternoon. Luckily the wind will be very light out of the north on this cold day.

Clouds will clear tonight allowing lows to dip into the upper teens by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the start of the melting that is likely to continue all week. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s will start to chip away at the 1 to 2 inches on the ground.

A little bit of a set back is expected Wednesday but highs will still be above freezing in the mid 30s. Warmth takes over the rest of the week with highs in the 40s through Friday. Highs near 50 are likely over the weekend.