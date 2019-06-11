Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds return with storms this evening

It looks like clouds will start filling back in this afternoon, and we'll be watching for thunderstorms to develop this evening.

We had some very light showers early this morning, and continue to see some spotty rain mainly west of the Metro this midday. Models are split on exact timing of when storms will develop and move through, but the average is between about 5pm and 7pm, and will then shift southeast through the late evening.

We will cool down for much of the week behind this rain. High's will be in the 70s, and lows in the 50s. We could see some small rain chances again Wednesday afternoon.

Keeping a watch on the CWS for this weekend, of course. Right now, there's not the greatest agreement with long range models, but we have to advertise some rain chances because both models show rain just don't agree on whether it will be Saturday or Sunday. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!