Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds move out, sunshine moves in

Clouds roll out around lunchtime with mostly sunny skies likely the rest of the day.

I stuck closely to Rusty's forecast for the midday update. Temperatures are on track to hit the lower 60s in some spots later today. It may be a bit cooler across Western Iowa. I did raise the winds up just a touch from earlier forecasts. Some gusty winds are moving in from west or east this evening and tonight. Some gusts up to 30 -35 mph may be possible.

Mostly clear and mild weather stick with us tonight as temps likely stay above freezing all night. Lows fall into the mid 30s.

We'll rebound to near 60 once again Tuesday this time with quite a bit of sunshine. Hard to beat a stretch of November weather with temps 10-15 degrees above average.

The mild weather will last into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s likely. That is before the clouds increase and bring some rain into the picture Wednesday evening. Soaking rains up to one inch are possible overnight but they'll likely move out very early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay warm enough to stay all rain in the metro but a little light snow could mix in to the north around Norfolk and Wayne.

Colder air will move in afterward meaning highs will likely be near 40 degrees the rest of the week.