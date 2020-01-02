Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds increase this afternoon

Clouds will increase this afternoon which will stop us from warming too much more.

Satellite trends are showing increasing cloud cover moving in from the north to the south towards the Metro. So it won't be too much longer before skies goes partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures should warm into the lower to mid 40s before that happens, but once the clouds move in we'll stop warming or only slowly add another degree or so.

Friday will be a bit of a setback to the warmth with highs in the upper 30s. That's still above our average high of 33 degrees though. There could be a few flurries in the morning but the clouds producing those will exit during the afternoon. Northwest winds will gust to near 30 mph at times in the afternoon Friday as well.

Temperatures will get a chance to warm again Saturday under the mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s are likely. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 40s along with a brisk northwest wind.