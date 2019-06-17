Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds and some storms move in

We warmed up quickly this morning with lots of sunshine, but clouds are moving in from the west and some storms won't be far behind.

Clouds will increase this afternoon with the skies turning mostly cloudy to overcast. This will slow our warming trend for the afternoon, but we'll still likely reach the lower 80s.

Because of the heat and humidity in place, we will see some spotty thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Models have shifted around a bit on timing throughout the morning, but it looks like showers and storms could affect the CWS between about 2pm and 5pm. Hit or miss storms will pop up elsewhere throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Rain chances go up for Tuesday with rain being likely for a good chunk of the day. It will be a bit cooler as a result with highs in the 70s.

Have a great day!