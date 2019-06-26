Clay's Midday Forecast - Clouds and rain slow to clear so far

Clouds and rain are still in the process of trying to clear up. The rain should stop soon, but the clouds may hold on for a while.

As of midday, we are still seeing some showers and even a few storms around the area. According to most model data, this should all go away soon. Based on current observations, I'm going to leave some rain chances in through at least mid-afternoon primarily for areas south of I-80. Clouds will probably not clear until mid-afternoon.

Due to the clouds hanging around longer, I have lowered to the daytime high from 90 to 87, and that may still be a bit too warm depending on exactly what happens with the clouds.

Regardless, the heat will be cranking up over the next several days. Humidity levels will also be up making it feel even hotter.

Have a great day!