Clay's Midday Forecast - Another mild day before Friday's snow

A slight bump up in temperatures may very likely push us to 50 degrees this afternoon.

The temperature trend has been a little faster than expected this morning. So we have raised the high to 50 degrees for the Metro area. A few spots may even make it up to the lower 50s. NW winds will move in soon and should level us off and stop the warming by early afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our First Alert Day Friday. It is a First Alert Day due to the threat of light snow in the afternoon hours. While totals likely stay below 1" in the metro, it could be just enough to impact the evening commute. Luckily it will be a quick moving system and should move out early in the evening. Some isolated totals up to 2" are possible south of the metro but they should be fairly isolated. North winds could gust as high as 35 mph as the snow is falling as well.

A quick note to add is that the latest model data has bumped these totals up just a bit, but we're waiting for a few more to come in before we bite. So some additional adjustment may be made this evening.

Behind this system, colder air moves in and will stick with us through the weekend. It will seem cold but it will be a lot closer to our average high in the lower 30s. There is another chance of light snow Sunday that we'll have to keep our eye on. Right now, it appears even lighter than the snow moving through Friday.