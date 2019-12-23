Clay's Midday Forecast - Another mild December day

Another mild December day is expected with a run to near 50 this afternoon.

We're running about a degree or two slow on warming so far today due to some fog around the Omaha metro area. We're expecting this to gradually clear today, but the high clouds overhead will stick with us.

The mild air and the clouds are expected on Christmas Eve as well with highs near 50 degrees. South winds will continue to send that warm air our direction.

There is still a small chance of a little light wintry mix in the morning hours on Christmas Day but that shouldn't impact Santa's or your travel. Most of it should be rain if you see anything at all. Then the warmth will still be there for the afternoon. Highs keep trending warmer and warmer. We have 51 degrees in the forecast for Christmas Day as of now but that could trend warmer. The record high is 57 on Christmas Day.

Even when we do cool down after Christmas, we'll still be about 10 degrees above average.