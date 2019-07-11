Clay's Midday Forecast - Another less humid but warm afternoon

Another nice day with lower humidity and temperatures.

Today is nearly a carbon copy of yesterday. The only differences are less wind, and just slightly warmer. We'll still be sunny, and highs will warm into the upper 80s.

The nice weather doesn't stick around long though. It will still be mostly sunny, but the heat and humidity make a quick come back.

Enjoy the cool mornings over the next day or so because the afternoons will feel very summer-like by Friday and the weekend.

Have a great day!