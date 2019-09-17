Clay's Midday Forecast - Another hot and humid day

We'll see one more day in the 90s before some rain chances cool us down through the end of the week.

We're staying pretty close to a carbon copy of Monday for this afternoon, but with less cloud cover today. Highs will warm into the 90s and the humidity will remain relatively high.

A few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning and again in the evening and overnight hours. The added clouds and spotty showers will hold our highs into the upper 80s.

This unsettled weather pattern continues into the Thursday and through much of the weekend. So we're watching for spotty storms chances for each day through Sunday. Some cooler air looks to move in over the weekend as well. So our highs will drop into the 70s and low 80s.

Have a great day!