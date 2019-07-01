Clay's Midday Forecast - Another hot and humid afternoon

Another hot and humid day to kick off July.

The heat streak continues today, but it won't be *quite* as bad as the weekend. Highs should stay in the lower 90s and slightly lower humidity along with some cloud cover will also help out. Heat index values will still feel like the upper 90s to near 100, but compared to the 105-110's we were seeing Saturday and Sunday I think we can manage.

This week will feature a very slight and slow cooling trend. By the end of the week and into the weekend we may even be back to 80s for highs.

With that comes the chance for some showers and storms. These will mainly come in the form of afternoon and evening chances. That will include the 4th of July for now.

Have a great day!