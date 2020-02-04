Clay's Midday Forecast - Another cloudy and chilly day

Mostly cloudy skies control the weather again today with highs not expected to warm above freezing.

Once again, the clouds will stay put over Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa. Since we won't see much, if any, sunshine we won't be able to warm up. Highs are expected to stay in the upper end of the 20s. Wind chills will stay in the teens on top of that. So make sure to bundle up.

Don't be surprised if you see some flurries here and there, but it doesn't look like we'll see any accumulating snow. A few flurries try to linger overnight into Wednesday morning as well. Clouds will again be the main thing to get in the way of our warmth. Highs near 30 are likely.

Thursday should be a little warmer in the mid 30s followed by and colder day in the lower 30s Friday. The best news in the forecast is the 40s on the way this weekend.